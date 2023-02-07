SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs City Council public comment period was halted Tuesday evening after a heated exchange between Black Lives Matter protestors and elected officials.

Protestors demanded to be heard on the issues of safety and security in the city and on defunding the police. The conversation about the location of a new Code Blue homeless shelter was derailed.

A permanent shelter was proposed at the former Saratoga Senior Center property on Williams Street, but Shelters of Saratoga decided not to move forward with the location after complaints from parents at Saratoga Central Catholic School.