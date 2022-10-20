SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new co-working space for women is now open in downtown Saratoga Springs.

Palette is a company that helps women in business have a space to build their community as well as have a space to get work done. The new space on Broadway is the company’s third location.

They have another spot in a different area of downtown Saratoga Springs as well as a space in Schenectady. Officials said they needed the third location to help their members as much as possible.

“We were just busting at the seams here in Saratoga and needed a space that reflected our growing membership, and here we are.”

All three locations have printing, a fax machine, and private rooms so members can get their work done without being distracted at home.