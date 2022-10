SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Franklin Community Center is in need of children and youth clothing, sizes 2T through 14/16. If you would like to donate clean, gently used items, the community center will be accepting donations through October 28.

The Franklin Community Center is located on 95 Washington Street in Saratoga Springs. The center is open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center asks to use the rear door and ring the bell when dropping of clothing donations.