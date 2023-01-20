CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Winterfest is returning to Clifton Park on February 11. The event is set for 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with different event locations across the town.

The main Park-a-Palooza event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations. There will be community groups and family-friendly fun (featuring the Zucchini Brothers) from noon to 3 p.m. at Clifton Park Center. A Taste of Clifton Park is set for the Hilton Garden Inn from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Other locations include the Vischer Ferry General Store, Riverview Orchards, and the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library

Winterfest features outhouse races, cross country skiing, indoor carnival, ice fishing, sledding, family story time, wagon rides, a live owl demonstration, soup contest, hot cocoa, dog treats, touch-a-truck, scavenger hunts, orienteering and a nature story walk.

Another event called Clifton Park at Dark will be held February 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Town Center Park. The event includes music, bonfires, hot cocoa and horse drawn carriage rides.

You can stay tuned to the Clifton Park Parks and Recreation Facebook page to see the full schedule of Winterfest events when it is released.