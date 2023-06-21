CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park’s volunteer firefighters have a bone to pick with the town assessor after he denied more than a dozen applications for property tax credits.

“I’m disappointed. We put so many hours into serving this community,” says Vischer Ferry’s Vice Chairman of the Fire Commission, Marty Schantz. “I don’t think Walt is doing this to be mean or because he’s against the fire departments. I’m sure he thinks he’s right, but I’m disappointed.”

Town Assessor Walter Smead says he believes he’s on the right side of the law.

“If they wrote the legislation that says all you have to be is a volunteer fireman then we’ll give you a 10% exemption, I would be fine with that, but they didn’t,” he says, referring to the state law that passed December 2022.

Clifton Park was one of the first to adopt the state’s option offering its volunteer firefighters credit on their property taxes as both a thank you and a recruitment incentive. Smead says the applications he denied belong to volunteers who do not live in the same fire district where they serve, even if they do still live in Clifton Park.

“The law states — it talks about jurisdiction. Who has jurisdiction? In this case, the fire districts have the jurisdiction,” Smead explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

“That’s only true with the fire district taxes. That is true, any fire district tax, but that’s only one out of the four,” Schantz counters.

In fact, Schantz says members were denied their town, county, fire and school district credits in one fell swoop. He shared with NEWS10 a copy of one volunteer’s denial letter for his town tax credit. Under exemptions, the box labeled “your request for an exemption was denied because you do not qualify for that exemption” was checked.

“Say you volunteer in the Vischer Ferry Fire District which is in the Town of Clifton Park, but you live maybe one street out and live in the Jonesville’s fire district, then you’re still in Clifton Park, you’re still in Saratoga County, in Shenendehowa school district, so you should qualify for those credits,” he argues.

“All the resolutions are the same. They all have the same requirement,” says Assessor Smead. “The same thing that’s in the resolution is the same thing in the state law. It’s just comes down to an interpretation.”

A check of the Vischer Ferry Fire District resolution does say applicants must both live and serve in that district to get their credit:

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that such exemption shall not be granted unless: A. The applicant resides in the Fire District which is served by the above listed incorporated volunteer fire company, volunteer fire department or incorporated voluntary ambulance service of which the applicant is a qualified enrolled member; Vischer Ferry Fire District Resolution Authorizing Partial Real Property Tax Exemption for Volunteer Firefighters and Volunteer Ambulance Service Workers

However, a separate check of the Clifton Park town code only says the volunteer’s fire company must serve the town area:

§ 182-13 Exemption granted; amount; qualification for exemption. A. Real property owned by an individual who has been an enrolled member of a fire company, fire department, or incorporated voluntary ambulance service which provides service to the Town of Clifton Park and who resides in real property in the Town of Clifton Park shall be exempt from taxation to the extent of 10% of the assessed value of such property for [county] Town, Highway and Special District tax purposes. Town of Clifton Park, Part II General Legislation, Taxation, Article VI Exemption for Volunteer Fire Fighters and Ambulance Workers

Smead tells NEWS10 state law rules supreme and he thinks it agrees with him.

“State law has a requirement of residency, and you have to reside. There’s really no way of writing it any other way,” he says.

“If you can show us where that’s written in law—and not opinion, but law—then I’ll say I’m sorry, you were right, we were wrong, but he has yet to be able to do that,” argues back Schantz.

NEWS10 also checked the state law and the tax credit applications. Both ask for residency and volunteer service in the city, town, or village where you’re applying, but make no mention of fire districts.

A capture of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance assessor’s manual breaking down the state exemption for volunteer firefighter property taxes. Sections specify properties must be owned by a certified volunteer member and the property must be located in the city, town or village served by the volunteer’s company, department, or ambulance service. A capture of the application certified volunteers must fill out to request the property tax exemption. Question 2b asks: Do you reside in the city, town, or village served by this organization?

Smead says even if he were to change his mind, deadlines have passed. After submitting his initial roll May 1, property owners could challenge his decisions during Grievance Day where the Clifton Park Board of Assessment Review met and reviewed complaints. Schantz says the volunteers just received their second denials from the board on Friday.

“I have to have a court order in order to change anything,” says Smead.

That’s exactly what the volunteers intend to get. Schantz says they’re organizing right now to pen one last letter to Smead, then filing with the court.

“As we speak, we are drawing up some letters and am giving them necessary paperwork they’ll need to go to small claims court to prove their case. We’re probably going to have each volunteer file separately,” Schantz says during a Wednesday afternoon interview with NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

He says if the attempt in small claims does not work, they will consider joining as a group to file again in Saratoga County Supreme Court.

“It’s a shame, because every time we take time off for this case, that’s time away from your family, time you won’t spend going to [fire] calls or going to training. We already give back thousands of hours. To have to spend more hours to get something that you’ve earned and should be easily granted, yeah that’s a shame,” he goes on to say.

Smead says he will submit his final tax roll on July 1.