CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett has released the 2024 proposed town budget to be reviewed by residents. The proposed budget maintains no town property tax status.

The General Fund spending is projected to be $21,380,016 with the Town Board continuing to invest in the parks and recreation of the Town. According to a release from the Town, 10 new Pickleball Courts are under construction, and the new Project Adventure Course at Collins Park is being mapped out on-site. Also, a new playground on The Common has been completed.

The Town looks to continue partnering with local organizations for EMS services, along with making a strong commitment to maintaining and improving its infrastructure. According to a release from the Town, funding for stormwater, road repair, and sanitary sewer maintenance remains in the 2024 budget.