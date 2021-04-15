Clifton Park Town Supervisor says motorists will experience a ‘significant increase’ in traffic while overpass is repaired

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett says motorist will experience a “significant increase” in traffic on many roadways in Clifton Park and Halfmoon after a truck carrying a boom lift, otherwise known as a “Cherry Picker,” damaged the Sitterly Road overpass on the Northway.

In an email, Barrett told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that “RT 9, RT 146, Clifton Country Road, Crossings Boulevard and other roads are accepting traffic that would normally utilize Sitterly Road.” He said he did not expect Sitterly Road to be completely open for a number of weeks as repairs are made.

“We are working closely with NYS DOT, our law enforcement agencies, Saratoga County and other partners to offer any assistance necessary to move the repair process forward and alter traffic patterns when necessary. This is a fluid situation. Plans and information will change often as the experts on the ground assess the damage and execute a plan for repairs,” wrote Barrett.

On Thursday, two lanes of the impacted southbound lane were back open, but the overpass remained closed. New York State Police say the overpass had been struck by a boom lift on the trailer of a southbound traveling truck.

NYSP said, for some reason, the boom had raised and exceeded the height limit for the overpass.

After smashing into the concrete and metal, it came to a rest over all three lanes of the highway, but not before damaging what Town of Clifton Park Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull said appeared to be least three of the five beams of the overpass.

Bull snapped photos of the damage.

He told Anya that it’s amazing no one was injured. He said he felt the timing of the accident, around 5:30 a.m., made a difference.

“If this was 4:30 in the afternoon, 5 o’clock rush hour, it would have had a very different story,” he said.

New York State Police say the driver, 56 year old George Gizzi, of Colonie, was given a traffic ticket (a violation). NYSP says ADMAR Supply Co. Inc. is the registered owner of the truck.

Bull says he’s now bracing for how to handle congenstion and detours as the state Department of Transportation grapples with fixing the damage.

NEWS10 has reached out to ADMAR. They have not returned our calls.