CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park Town Board and Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull appear to be at odds. On Tuesday, the Town Board unanimously passed a resolution that directs Bull to cease paving streets and highways in Clifton Park if there is not an executed agreement in place, as required by Section 284 of the Highway Law.

The resolution gives Bull until July 3rd to complete the required process. The law requires a written agreement with the Town Board, which is responsible for appropriating and allocating funds for paving.

According to the Town Board, Town Supervisor Phil Barrett made multiple requests for the 2023 paving program information from the Highway Superintendent. “The Highway Superintendent has purposely stalled the 284 process in violation of Highway Law just as he stonewalled the audit that was eventually completed on the Highway Department’s street opening permit process, said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “Close to $500,000 in money allocated for paving in recent years by the Town Board went unspent and irregularities with the permit processes clearly illustrated additional scrutiny is necessary on multiple segments of the Highway Department’s operations.”