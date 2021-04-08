Clifton Park to hold second COVID vaccination clinic

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park will be partnering with Caring Wellness Pharmacy to host a COVID vaccination clinic Tuesday, April 13 at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center. The 300 available doses of the Moderna vaccine will be provided by appointment only.

The Town says vaccine appointments are only available for individuals ages 18 and over, and individuals with pre-existing conditions. A letter from a doctor must be provided to prove an underlying condition.

An appointment confirmation email will be sent after you schedule your appointment. Be sure to fill out the necessary paperwork prior to your appointment and bring the necessary items:

New York State’s COVID-19 vaccination form

COVID-19 vaccine consent form

Government-issued photo ID

Medicare card, and/or any other insurance card

For those individuals who are unable to complete the paperwork online, there will be forms available at the clinic.

Any Clifton Park residents who are having difficulty establishing an appointment can contact Supervisor Barrett’s office at 518-371-6651.