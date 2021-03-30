Clifton Park to hold COVID vaccine clinic April 1

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park will be hosting a COVID vaccination clinic Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on the Clifton Common. This clinic is in cooperation with Capital Regional Pharmacy Services.

The 100 available doses of the Moderna vaccine will be provided by appointment only according to eligible criteria. The Town says vaccine appointments are only available for:

Individuals ages 30+

P-12 faculty or staff, including contractors

Childcare workers

Individuals with pre-existing conditions or comorbidities (letter from your doctor required)

An appointment confirmation email will be sent after you schedule your appointment and it is advised to fill out the necessary paperwork prior to your appointment. Necessary paperwork includes:

Confirmation of New York State’s COVID-19 Vaccination form

COVID-19 vaccine consent form

Government-issued photo ID

Medicare card and/or any other insurance card

Any Clifton Park residents who are having difficulty establishing an appointment can contact Supervisor Barrett’s office at 518-371-6651.