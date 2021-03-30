Clifton Park to hold COVID vaccine clinic April 1

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park will be hosting a COVID vaccination clinic Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on the Clifton Common. This clinic is in cooperation with Capital Regional Pharmacy Services.
The 100 available doses of the Moderna vaccine will be provided by appointment only according to eligible criteria. The Town says vaccine appointments are only available for:
- Individuals ages 30+
- P-12 faculty or staff, including contractors
- Childcare workers
- Individuals with pre-existing conditions or comorbidities (letter from your doctor required)
An appointment confirmation email will be sent after you schedule your appointment and it is advised to fill out the necessary paperwork prior to your appointment. Necessary paperwork includes:
- Confirmation of New York State’s COVID-19 Vaccination form
- COVID-19 vaccine consent form
- Government-issued photo ID
- Medicare card and/or any other insurance card
Any Clifton Park residents who are having difficulty establishing an appointment can contact Supervisor Barrett’s office at 518-371-6651.