CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Clifton Park is embarking on a public planning process to consider options for small-scale, cost-conscious projects to improve public access to the town’s 41-acre Riverview Road natural area property. The space was acquired in 2011 from a private landowner.

The Town is preparing and planning for a public meeting on Thursday, November 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., to be held at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center, at Clifton Common, located off Vischer Ferry Road. All are invited to attend.

The public is also invited to participate in guided walks with town staff and members of the Town’s Open Space, Trails, and Riverfront Committee, to be held ahead of the public meeting. On those walks, participants will have the opportunity to review the site’s existing conditions in the field and listen to public thoughts about the property. If you plan to attend, call the Planning Department at (518) 371-6054 to let them know which date to expect you, as parking is limited at the site.

Three walks will be held:

Friday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, November 8, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, November 9, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Town’s Open Space, Trails, and Riverfront Committee has been working with the town’s Buildings and Grounds Department over the years to utilize the existing driveway on the town lands, manage the public vehicular access with the installation of a new gate, maintain the pond’s culvert, and remove the former owner’s RV and abandoned metal shed structure.

The town opened the site to the public and has hosted guided nature walks, and visitors have been walking and enjoying the property. However, town officials have identified challenges with the entrance and exit onto Riverview Road regarding the line of sight, the rough condition and steep grade of the existing driveway, and challenges with the existing informal parking.

The Open Space, Trails & Riverfront Committee delivered a presentation about the status and needs of the 41 acres property at the May 9 Town Board meeting. Since then, the Town of Clifton Park has retained a professional design engineering firm, to help evaluate options and alternatives for improved public access.