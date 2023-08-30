HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park resident has won $1 million on a Powerball ticket. According to the New York Lottery, Patricia Van Buren claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the July 5 Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco located at 325 Route 146 in Halfmoon. Van Buren chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum, totaling $651,000 after required withholdings.

The winning numbers were 17, 24, 48, 62, and 68, with the Powerball being 23. The numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

New York scratch-off games generated $516,866,283 in total sales during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Officials said school districts in Saratoga County received $48,856,431 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that time.

If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, you can find help by calling the HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY.