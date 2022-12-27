CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The collection of electronic waste will change throughout New York on January 1, 2023, with an additional charge on various electronics when they are purchased. The funds will be used to pay for the collection and disposal of electronic product waste.

The Town of Clifton Park has released an update regarding the recycling of electronics at the Transfer Station, in light of the upcoming change. The town will be continuing its contract with the current company that disposes of the electronic waste from the Transfer Center and is no longer charged for picking up electronic product waste. The only charge to residents will be the additional fee at the time of purchasing the new product.

“Clifton Park proactively began to offer a drop-off location for unwanted electronic products many years ago, and our commitment to this effort continues under the new program, said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. The new program eliminates any charges during the collection and handling of electronics prior to the disposal or recycling of the products.”