CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett has announced the results of the Town’s Paint and Stain recycling program that kicked off in May. As of Friday morning, the town had collected 77,417 pounds of coating products, which were all collected and properly recycled or disposed of by the town’s contractor.

Clifton Park residents are eligible to drop off paint, stain, and other coatings at the Transfer Station on Thursdays from 7:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Transfer station employees will guide recyclers through the process, and help you place eligible coatings into special containers.

Barrett says the process is quick and easy. Any coatings that the Town is not able to accept can be disposed of free of charge at the Town’s Hazardous Waste Day in September.

“We were anxiously waiting to begin this recycling program due to the large number of inquiries I have received in recent years about disposal options for paints and stains,” said Supervisor Barrett. “As expected, this program has been very popular and is a tremendous addition to the Town’s recycling options for residents.”

Any containers brought for recycling must be five gallons or less and must not be leaking or empty. Containers must have the original manufacturer’s label. For more information on the transfer station or the paint recycling program, visit the Town of Clifton Park website.