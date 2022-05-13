CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Clifton Park will be opening its three pools beginning on Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day weekend. Officials said the popular ‘Learn to Swim’ program will also return with two sessions of classes in July, during the 2022 season.

The pools will operate from noon until 8 p.m. daily. According to officials, the closing time is expected to be extended to 8:30 p.m., later in June. Membership registration for the pools will begin on May 17.

Scheduled dates for each pool:

Barney Road Pool – Open every day from May 29 to August 21.

– Open every day from May 29 to August 21. Country Knolls Pool – Open every day from June 5 to August 21.

– Open every day from June 5 to August 21. Locust Lane Pool – Open every Day from June 23 to August 21.

Pool Fees:

Individual – $129.

Couples – $199.

Family – $269, three-plus members.

Additionally, registration will open on May 23 for the Learn To Swim program. The first week of registration will be for Clifton Park families only officials said. The lessons will be conducted at the Country Knolls Pool and with two scheduled sessions as follows:

Session 1 – July 11 to July 22.

Session 2 – July 25 to August 5.

Pool membership will not be required to register for swim lessons.

Clifton Park and Saratoga County have partnered to offer free lifeguard training in June. This training will take place at the Locust Lane Pool. Upon successful completion of the course, an individual is eligible to begin work immediately.

The training schedule will be the following:

June 6 – June 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

June 11 & 12 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The closing date of August 21 for the pools, is tentative at this time. Officials said pools will remain open as long as the town has enough lifeguards available on staff.