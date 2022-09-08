CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Clifton Park, in partnership with Clifton Park Center and 3N Document Destruction, will host its Fall Town Paper Shredding Day on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1-3 p.m. The event will be held in the Clifton Park Center parking lot near the DMV and Boscovs.

Residents of Clifton Park are eligible to participate and bring sensitive documents with personally identifiable information to the event. Binders, plastic carriers, folders, or metal spiral notebooks will not be accepted. There is no cost for the shredding. In exchange for the free service, Town officials will collect non-perishable food items for people in need.

“Clifton Park has been offering this free service, in partnership with 3N Document Destruction, for 14 years,” said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “We appreciate the generosity of our volunteers and people who participate in the program for your donation of time and non-perishable food items in support of our community.”

Registration is not required for the event. Each household is limited to four bags or boxes of paper. There will be Town volunteers on-hand to assist with the drive-through service and organize traffic.

Similar events have been held semi-annually since 2008. Each year the shredding events serve hundreds of families and collect about 2,500 pounds of food for the Jonesville Food Pantry.