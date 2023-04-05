CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Need to shred some sensitive documents? Residents of Clifton Park can bring up to 4 bags or boxes of paper to the Clifton Park Center parking lot on April 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.

“Clifton Park has been offering this free service, in partnership with 3N Document Destruction, for fourteen years, said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “We appreciate the generosity of our volunteers and people who participate in the program for your donation of time and non-perishable food items in support of our community.”

Binders, plastic carriers, folders, or metal spiral notebooks will not be accepted. In exchange for the service, the Town of Clifton Park will be collecting non-perishable food items for people in need.