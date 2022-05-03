CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park officials have finalized its Community Preparedness and Resiliency Fund awards. The program allocated $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to 41 non-profit organizations.

The town said the organizations were all awarded a share of the $200,000 in funds. Total requests for funding reached $344,000. The largest award is $7,000 and the smallest award is $500.

“We partnered with the Clifton Park IDA and Supervisor Schopf on a grant program to support our businesses and now we are able to assist our crucial non-profit organizations serving people in our community,” said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “Unique programs to support all sectors of our town through the pandemic have contributed to Clifton Park remaining a thriving community, working together to benefit all residents.”

Recipients

  • American Legion Mohawk Post 1450
  • Clifton Park/Halfmoon Emergency Corps
  • Capital District YMCA- Southern Saratoga
  • Branch
  • CAPTAIN
  • Newmeadow Inc.
  • Clifton Park Chabad
  • Helping Hands School
  • Friends of Shen Crew Inc.
  • Clifton Park Boys Basketball Club Inc.
  • Friends of the Mohawk Towpath Scenic
  • Byway, Inc.
  • Friends of Historic Grooms Tavern
  • HicksStrong Inc.
  • CP/Halfmoon Memorial VW Post 1498
  • Saratoga Center for the Family
  • Nicole’s Hope
  • Shen Bountiful Backpack Program
  • Faith Food Pantry
  • Shen Neighbors Connecting Inc.
  • Rebuilding Together Saratoga County
  • Operation At Ease Inc.
  • Southern Saratoga Art Society, Inc.
  • St. Edward the Confessor Church
  • The Bus Stop Club, Inc.
  • Bangladeshi American Foundation of Albany
  • Hi-5 Sports
  • Cub Scouts of America Pack 4044
  • Wellspring
  • To Love a Child Inc.
  • Clifton Park Elks #2466
  • Art of Mindfulness Center-CCR Church
  • Hindu Temple Society of the Capital District
  • Community Animal Action Project
  • St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation
  • Association for Community Living
  • GSNENY Service Unit 208
  • Clifton Park Nursery School
  • Children’s Museum at Saratoga
  • Saratoga Bridges, NYSARC Inc.
  • Shen United Meth Church Preschool
  • BSA Troop 4045
  • Holland FunHab Inc.

The town will also be offering grant applications for non-profits through the Clifton Park Community Action Fund later this year. This program has been solely funded through the donation of bottles and cans at the Transfer Station.