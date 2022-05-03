CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park officials have finalized its Community Preparedness and Resiliency Fund awards. The program allocated $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to 41 non-profit organizations.

The town said the organizations were all awarded a share of the $200,000 in funds. Total requests for funding reached $344,000. The largest award is $7,000 and the smallest award is $500.

“We partnered with the Clifton Park IDA and Supervisor Schopf on a grant program to support our businesses and now we are able to assist our crucial non-profit organizations serving people in our community,” said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “Unique programs to support all sectors of our town through the pandemic have contributed to Clifton Park remaining a thriving community, working together to benefit all residents.”

Recipients

American Legion Mohawk Post 1450

Clifton Park/Halfmoon Emergency Corps

Capital District YMCA- Southern Saratoga

Branch

CAPTAIN

Newmeadow Inc.

Clifton Park Chabad

Helping Hands School

Friends of Shen Crew Inc.

Clifton Park Boys Basketball Club Inc.

Friends of the Mohawk Towpath Scenic

Byway, Inc.

Friends of Historic Grooms Tavern

HicksStrong Inc.

CP/Halfmoon Memorial VW Post 1498

Saratoga Center for the Family

Nicole’s Hope

Shen Bountiful Backpack Program

Faith Food Pantry

Shen Neighbors Connecting Inc.

Rebuilding Together Saratoga County

Operation At Ease Inc.

Southern Saratoga Art Society, Inc.

St. Edward the Confessor Church

The Bus Stop Club, Inc.

Bangladeshi American Foundation of Albany

Hi-5 Sports

Cub Scouts of America Pack 4044

Wellspring

To Love a Child Inc.

Clifton Park Elks #2466

Art of Mindfulness Center-CCR Church

Hindu Temple Society of the Capital District

Community Animal Action Project

St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation

Association for Community Living

GSNENY Service Unit 208

Clifton Park Nursery School

Children’s Museum at Saratoga

Saratoga Bridges, NYSARC Inc.

Shen United Meth Church Preschool

BSA Troop 4045

Holland FunHab Inc.

The town will also be offering grant applications for non-profits through the Clifton Park Community Action Fund later this year. This program has been solely funded through the donation of bottles and cans at the Transfer Station.