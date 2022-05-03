CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park officials have finalized its Community Preparedness and Resiliency Fund awards. The program allocated $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to 41 non-profit organizations.
The town said the organizations were all awarded a share of the $200,000 in funds. Total requests for funding reached $344,000. The largest award is $7,000 and the smallest award is $500.
“We partnered with the Clifton Park IDA and Supervisor Schopf on a grant program to support our businesses and now we are able to assist our crucial non-profit organizations serving people in our community,” said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “Unique programs to support all sectors of our town through the pandemic have contributed to Clifton Park remaining a thriving community, working together to benefit all residents.”
Recipients
- American Legion Mohawk Post 1450
- Clifton Park/Halfmoon Emergency Corps
- Capital District YMCA- Southern Saratoga
- Branch
- CAPTAIN
- Newmeadow Inc.
- Clifton Park Chabad
- Helping Hands School
- Friends of Shen Crew Inc.
- Clifton Park Boys Basketball Club Inc.
- Friends of the Mohawk Towpath Scenic
- Byway, Inc.
- Friends of Historic Grooms Tavern
- HicksStrong Inc.
- CP/Halfmoon Memorial VW Post 1498
- Saratoga Center for the Family
- Nicole’s Hope
- Shen Bountiful Backpack Program
- Faith Food Pantry
- Shen Neighbors Connecting Inc.
- Rebuilding Together Saratoga County
- Operation At Ease Inc.
- Southern Saratoga Art Society, Inc.
- St. Edward the Confessor Church
- The Bus Stop Club, Inc.
- Bangladeshi American Foundation of Albany
- Hi-5 Sports
- Cub Scouts of America Pack 4044
- Wellspring
- To Love a Child Inc.
- Clifton Park Elks #2466
- Art of Mindfulness Center-CCR Church
- Hindu Temple Society of the Capital District
- Community Animal Action Project
- St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation
- Association for Community Living
- GSNENY Service Unit 208
- Clifton Park Nursery School
- Children’s Museum at Saratoga
- Saratoga Bridges, NYSARC Inc.
- Shen United Meth Church Preschool
- BSA Troop 4045
- Holland FunHab Inc.
The town will also be offering grant applications for non-profits through the Clifton Park Community Action Fund later this year. This program has been solely funded through the donation of bottles and cans at the Transfer Station.