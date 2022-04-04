CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Arbor Day Foundation has designated Clifton Park as a “Tree City USA”, recognizing the town’s commitment to an important part of the local ecosystem. Clifton Park joins over 3,600 communities throughout the nation that have earned the designation.

To become a Tree City USA, communities must:

Create and maintain a tree board or department.

Formally adopt a community tree ordinance.

Spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry.

Hold an Arbor Day celebration each year.

Clifton Park created a Tree Committee last year, which is part of the community’s GREEN Committee under the Town Board. Tree Committee members include town residents and officials.

“It is an incredible achievement to obtain Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation,” said Town Councilwoman Amy Standaert, who also serves as chairperson of the Tree Committee. “This national recognition demonstrates that the Town of Clifton Park and our Tree Committee is dedicated to beautifying our community, preserving the health of our environment, and protecting our treasured resources.”

The Clifton Park Tree Committee doesn’t just demonstrate a commitment to the environment. They also serve as a steward of Clifton Park’s community forest and work to preserve, protect, and maintain the town’s trees and shrubs.