BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Herbert L. Marlow, 76, was sentenced on two charges of possessing a sexual performance by a child. Marlow will serve one year of incarceration and ten years of probation on each charge, which will run consecutively.

Marlow was arrested on March 23 following an investigation into a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was accused of having images consistent with child sexual exploitation. Marlow was arrested again on August 23.