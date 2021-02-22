Clifton Park man charged with breaking into home, stealing car

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On February 19, Scott Derocher, 47, was arrested and charged with one count of Burglary in the Second Degree and one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

In in the early morning of February 19, Derocher entered an attached garage to a home and stole the keys to a vehicle parked in the driveway. He than drove off with the stolen vehicle. He was located a short time later by police.

Derocher was arraigned in the Malta Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail. He is scheduled to answer further to the respective charges in the Clifton Park Town Court at a later date.

