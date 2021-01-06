Clifton Park man charged after vehicle pursuit

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Jan. 5 at 12:32 a.m., a marked patrol car attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and having no tail lights on Farm to Market Rd. in the Town of Halfmoon. The vehicle fled from police and was located a short distance later unoccupied at the intersection of Smith and Farm to Market Roads.

A sheriff’s IC-9 unit assisted in locating the operator on Cary Rd. where Adam M. Concepcion, 27, was placed into custody. The vehicle Concepcion was operating was reportedly stolen from Colonie.

Concepcion was charged for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (class E felony), Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle (class A misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (misdemeanor), and several Vehicle and Traffic Law infractions.

Concepcion was processed and released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Halfmoon on a later date.