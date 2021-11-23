Clifton Park man arrested on sexual assault charges

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man has been arrested on sexual assault charges. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Girard, 32, was arrested on November 22.

Police said Girard is accused of engaging in a criminal sexual act with a person known to him in Clifton Park earlier this week. During the incident, Girard allegedly caused physical injury to the victim and impeded her breathing by applying pressure to her neck.

Charges:

Criminal sexual act in the first degree (felony)

Assault in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation (misdemeanor)

Unlawful imprisonment in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Girard was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and released to pre-trial services. He is scheduled to appear back on court at a later date.