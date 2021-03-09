Clifton Park man arrested after threatening victim with kitchen knife

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 6, State Police responded to a Clifton Park home for a domestic dispute. When Troopers arrived, they found the victim hiding in the basement of the home.

Jesse Foster, 28, is accused of threatening the victim with a kitchen knife and damaging items inside the home when the victim refused to drive him somewhere. When the victim attempted to call 911, Troopers say Foster knocked the phone from their hand. The victim was ultimately able to locate a second phone and call for help.

State Police arrested Foster for:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree while having a Previous Conviction

Menacing in the Second Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree for damaging property

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree for preventing an emergency call

Foster was taken into custody and processed at State Police in Clifton Park. He was virtually arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. He is due back in court on March 10 at 4 p.m.