CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Friends of the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library will be awarding two scholarships of $1,000 each to graduating seniors who will attend a two-or-four-year college or university in the fall. Scholarship recipients must be Shenendehowa High School students or residents of the library tax district who attend another public or private high school or are home-schooled.

Applications will be available in early January. They can be obtained from the Friends of the Library’s website, the Shenendehowa High School East Counseling Center, or the welcome desk at the library.

Applications must be received in the library by March 10. Emailed or faxed submissions will not be accepted.

For more information, reach out to Michele at michelegorab@gmail.com.