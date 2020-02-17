Interactive Radar

Clifton Park library offers $2K in scholarships

Saratoga County

lightbulb learning

A light bulb and chalkboard (Source: Mark Mags from Pixabay)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library will grant two $1,000 scholarships to local seniors. The Friends of the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library—a nonprofit fundraising organization that backs the library—announced the scholarships and the application process on Monday.

The Friends of the Library scholarship can go toward tuition, room and board, or textbooks.

They’ll award scholarships to two high school seniors that attend either a two- or four-year school in the fall 2020 semester. Eligible seniors must live within the library tax district or attend Shenendehowa High School, or both.

Applications are available online at the Friends of the Library website, or in person at the Library’s welcome desk or the Shenendehowa High School East Counseling Center.

Applying students must turn in scholarship applications in person at the library by 9 p.m. on Monday, March 16. The library will notify scholarship winners by May 1.

Contact the Friends of the Library directly for more information.

