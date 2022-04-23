CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Clifton Park Water Authority reported a water main break on Moe Road around 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The break affects Moe Road from Route 146 to Clifton Park Center Road, including Tracey Court. A crew is on-site repairing damages.

The break has forced the closure of Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library. They closed at noon Saturday and reminded area residents that their digital library is always available on their website.

When water service is fully restored and the break is fixed, additional information will be released. Be on the lookout for boil water advisories or other precautionary measures that may need to be taken after the situation is resolved.