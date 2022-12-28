CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park will continue its tradition of picking up Christmas trees for town residents the week of January 9. The service is free of charge and limited to one tree per homeowner. All decorations, including ornaments and tinsel, must be stripped from the trees.

Residents are asked to place trees outside by their curb on the evening of Sunday, January 8. All trees will be picked up between January 9 and January 13.

Clifton Park residents can also dispose of their trees at the Clifton Park Transfer Station during normal business hours. This service is free of charge and does not require a permit, but proof of residency is required.

All trees will be processed and recycled. The tree pick-up is the beginning of a new partnership between the Town of Clifton Park and Twin Bridges Waste and Recycling.

The company will also be responsible for picking up and recycling yard waste for Clifton Park residents from April to November. More details about the yard waste program will be released as the season approaches, town officials said.