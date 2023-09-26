CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you have documents and papers that need to be shredded? The Town of Clifton Park, the Clifton Park Center, and 3N Document Destruction are hosting a paper shredding day on Sunday, October 1, at the Clifton Park Center parking lot.

The event is open to residents of Clifton Park. Each household is limited to four bags or boxes of paper. Binders, plastic carriers, folders, or metal spiral notebooks will not be accepted.

There is no registration or cost for the paper shredding. In exchange for the free service, the Town will collect non-perishable food items for those in need.

“Clifton Park has been offering this free service, in partnership with 3N Document Destruction, for fifteen years,” said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “We appreciate the generosity of our volunteers and people who participate in the program for your donation of time and non-perishable food items in support of our community.”

The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Town volunteers will be present to assist with the drive-thru service and to organize traffic.