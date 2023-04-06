CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Clifton Park Tree Committee is holding its annual Arbor Day Celebration on Sunday, April 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside Town Hall Plaza. Arbor Day is the last Friday in April.

The celebration includes tree seedling giveaways, activities and information for kids and badge options for Scouts. A ceremonial tree planting will be at 3:30 p.m. followed by the reading of the annual Arbor Day proclamation.

Shenendehowa Middle School student, Lily Heffernan, a Tree Committee Junior Member, is planning and running the celebration. She chose Arbor Day and tree preservation as the focus of her Girl Scout Silver Award project, “For the Love of Trees.”

“Arbor Day provides a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge the vital role trees play in a healthy ecosystem and community,” said Agatha Reid, Clifton Park Councilwoman and Town liaison to the Tree Committee. “This celebration—and Lily Heffernan’s lead role—also reminds us that every generation can do its part to help protect, preserve and nurture our trees.”

“The town has continuously displayed its appreciation for environmentally sensitive areas, permanently preserving 1,700 acres of property,” said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “The expanded parks and recreational network in all areas of town has provided beautiful areas that will be enjoyed for generations.”