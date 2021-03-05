Clifton Park helps seniors get COVID vaccine appointments

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park has been helping residents schedule COVID-19 appointments. Getting an appointment has been a source of frustration for many people, says the Town. The Town Hall and Clifton Park Senior Community Center (CPSCC) have been receiving many calls from seniors, saying they are “very upset” that they cannot access the system.

Scheduling a COVID vaccine appointment takes a lot of time and patience, in addition to being able to use a computer. Clifton Park says many people in the most vulnerable category, including seniors, do not use computers or have someone to help them make an appointment.

“Providing assistance to Seniors, frustrated by the inability to attain a vaccination appointment, has been another wonderful opportunity for our team to support our neighbors during this difficult period of time,” said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “This effort along with the public mask distributions, food drives and expanded services to our Seniors during the pandemic would not be possible without our hard-working staff and incredibly generous volunteers.”

The Town, with the help of volunteers and staff members at Town Hall and the CPSCC, recently began assisting seniors to make appointments. The Town says the effort began on a small scale, first utilizing the RUOK list maintained in Supervisor Barrett’s office. After some time, the CPSCC began to contact all members of the CPSCC and people registered on the County’s Vaccination Interest List.

As of March 5, the Town has assisted several hundred seniors schedule appointments.

Residents age 65 and older who want help scheduling a vaccine appointment can call Supervisor Barrett’s office at (518) 371-0083.