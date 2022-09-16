CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, September 15, residents of Clifton Park and Halfmoon approved the 2023 Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library tax levy of $4,921,020 by a vote of 502-123. Library staff said the funds will be used toward the library’s planned operating budget of $4,982,403 for the coming year.

Incumbents Maria McMunn and Megan Brown were re-elected to fill the two open Halfmoon trustee positions. They will each serve a two-year term starting in January 2023.

“The Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library will continue to innovate and expand services and enhance programs while remaining an exceptional value for every patron, every day,” said Library Director, Alex Gutelius. If you have any questions about the library’s 2023 budget, fill out a contact form online or call (518) 371-8622.