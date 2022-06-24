CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The local Girl Scouts from Troop 2037 will host an event to promote LGBTQ+ awareness in the community as part of their Silver Award Project. The event will be held on Saturday, June 25 from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library on Moe Road.

The Girl Scout LGBTQ+ Pride Month Celebration and its leaders honor the history of diverse cultures, identities, and the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community. The event will feature a trivia game, a pride flag raffle, and the availability of LGBTQ+ books.

Additionally, a contest will judge previously submitted artwork of all media that demonstrates LGBTQ+ diversity. Through the Girls Scouts Silver Award Program, girls in sixth, seventh or eighth-grade team up with other Girl Scout friends to find an issue they care about and then make a difference in their community.