Clifton Park Farmers Market reopening June 7

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Clifton Park Farmers’ Market will open their 2021 outdoor market season on Monday, June 7 outside the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church in Clifton Park.

This year’s markets, open weekly on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. between Memorial Day and Columbus Day, will feature around a dozen local vendors selling fresh produce, eggs, meats, flowers, baked goods, prepared foods, and more. New offerings this year include handcrafted woodworking décor, Scandinavian-inspired baked goods, and an on-site bike repair shop.

The Clifton Park Farmers’ Market is a producer-only market. The market provides customers with locally-made products from five counties: Saratoga, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Washington, and Warren. The Clifton Park Farmers’ Market is proud to be a predominantly agricultural market.