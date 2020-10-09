Clifton Park temporarily extending transfer station hours

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In order to make it easier for residents to drop off yard waste and storm debris, the Clifton Park Transfer Station will have expanded hours on Sunday. It will be open from noon to 4 p.m. to facilitate the clean-up process for Clifton Park residents.

A permit is not needed, but you must provide ID to the attendant upon arrival to confirm Clifton Park residency.

The transfer station accepts regular yard waste year-round, Tuesdays through Saturdays, for residents during regular business hours.

