Clifton Park Elks Lodge hosts monthly breakfast to support veterans

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A popular monthly breakfast makes it return this Sunday at the Clifton Park Elks Lodge #2466. Besides the promise of pancakes and eggs, proceeds from the event support their veteran services’ and scholarship programs.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Breakfast costs $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and veterans and $5 for children under 12 years old.

Besides pancakes, eggs and breakfast meat, a new addition is their made to order omelets.

They’re open from 8am to 11:15am and seating is currently at 50 percent capacity.

According to their website, the Elks’ missions is “To inculcate the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to recognize a belief in God; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its Members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism; to cultivate good fellowship; to perpetuate itself as a fraternal organization, and to provide for its government, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America will serve the people and communities through benevolent programs, demonstrating that Elks Care and Elks Share.”

WWII Veteran Alan Atwell fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and now, many years later he is a volunteer for the Elks. In this digital exclusive, Atwell shares the special momento he likes to gift his fellow veterans:

Their next monthly breakfast is scheduled to take place Sunday, Jan. 24.