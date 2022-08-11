CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Applications for the 2022 Community Action Fund for community non-profit organizations in Clifton Park have launched, Town Supervisor Phil Barrett announced Wednesday. The fund, established in 2019, is generated each year using donations of redeemable bottles and cans at the Town Transfer Station. It supports community organizations and strengthens the Town’s social infrastructure by funding programs and projects that benefit Clifton Park and its residents.

Barrett established the fund, and a committee of community representatives made recommendations for an application process in the Spring of 2019. The committee determined that applications would be due on Sept. 30 each year and that requests would be limited to a maximum of $1,000.

The 2022 application is available online for qualifying organizations who would like to apply for a grant, and the details of the program have not changed. Since its inception, the Community Action Fund has awarded $41,629 to dozens of organizations serving the residents of Clifton Park. The program has been very successful, Barrett said, because of the generous donations of bottles and cans by many residents throughout the year.

“The Community Action Fund has exceeded my expectations for delivering assistance to community non-profit organizations serving Clifton Park residents every day,” said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “Thank you to everyone who has donated bottles and cans to the program resulting in $41,629 being invested in our community.”