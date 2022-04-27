CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Moe Road Multi-Use Path Gap Closure project is close to starting construction. The capital project will improve pedestrian and bicycle passages and be designed for accessibility. Officials announced the update on Facebook.

Officials said new curb ramps, new crosswalks and signage will be constructed as part of this project. A new path along Crescent Road and Moe Road will also include a multi-use pathway route. This new phase of the project will begin at the end of the Crescent Road Multi-Use Trail which was conducted in 2017.

Crews will begin building soon, trees were recently removed to make way for the project. The trees were removed under the guidance of professional design engineers and per applicable state and federal regulations.

A map of the trail project set to start construction soon in Clifton Park

The new path will travel along the south side of Cresent Road before turning and continuing on the west side of Moe Road. It will go until it reaches Sugarbush Road where it will meet the crushed gravel path that goes through the Stony Creek Park District.

Funding for this trial project includes Congestion Mitigation Air Quality (CMAQ) a fund provided by New York State. Clifton Park was awarded 80% through state funds along with a 20% local funding match grant administered through the New York State Department of Transportation.