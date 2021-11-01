Clifton Park bringing high-speed internet to residents

CLIFTON PARK (NEWS10) — Clifton Park will be working with Greenlight Networks to bring high-speed internet to residents, said Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. The Town said Greenlight Networks is New York’s fastest internet provider.

Barrett said the company will offer its high-speed fiber-to-the-home service to residents. The Town will provide a site within the town for Greenlight’s hosting equipment.

Greenlight’s fiber-optic network will deliver data speeds as high as 2 Gbps, with a base speed of 500 Mbps upload and download for $50 a month. The Town said Greenlight’s internet service is five times faster and 25% less expensive than other cable providers.

Greenlight plans to start providing services in Clifton Park in 2022. The Town expects to reach 3,600 households by the end of the year.

Greenlight Networks is in the process of applying for access to the utility poles in the area to connect its fiber-optic network. It is also securing locations to house its network equipment in the region.

More information can be found on Greenlight’s Neighborhood Status webpage.