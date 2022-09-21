CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sober Space, a Clifton Park-based app was selected from among thousands of applicants for the 2022 Tech Crunch Disrupt “Startup Battlefield 200.” “Exemplary startups” chosen for this competition will compete for the $100,000, equity-free prize. 20 winners will be chosen from the 200 competitors.

Sober Space offers a curated list of sober-friendly spots and activities wherever you travel, promoting an “alcohol-free lifestyle.” The app is available in the App Store and on Google Play.

“The alcohol-free lifestyle has become big business, yet the travel industry has not embraced it,” said founder and CEO Hannah Dordick. “Sober Space lets users explore sober and sober-friendly places making it easier to plan a trip or a night out. We could not be more thrilled about helping bring sobriety to the forefront of the tech space.” Dordick also mentions that the app targets an underserved market of about $736B.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco from October 18-20, with an online day on October 21.