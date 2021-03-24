Clifton Park announces return of free summer concert series

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park announced on Wednesday the return of its Performing Arts on the Common Summer Series. This free series includes eight straight Sunday evening musical performances along with a children’s series on Wednesday nights.

“After the events of the past year, Clifton Park families of all ages are looking for an opportunity to get out and safely enjoy what the local music and entertainment scene has to offer. We are especially proud to welcome back our own home grown, Not So Common Players and the Clifton Park Community Chorus to the stage,” said Town Councilwoman Amy Standaert.

The Town will be following all New York State Department of Health guidelines relative to these low risk, outdoor art and entertainment events.

All performances will be held on the Clifton Common Stage adjacent to the basketball courts. Performances begin at 7 p.m. rain or shine, unless otherwise noted. Lawn chairs are welcome however alcoholic beverages are not permitted on Town property. Refreshments for the Wednesday evening family series are free courtesy of Starpoint Church.

Sunday evening performances

June 20 – Clifton Park Community Chorus

An energetic, fun-loving multigenerational group singing seasonal songs to show tunes, classic to contemporary, toe-tapping to tender, melodious and memorable

June 27– The Accents

A premier party band that plays today’s top songs and yesterday’s greatest hits. Their high energy performance will make you want to dance!

July 11 – Moonshine Junkies

A high-energy modern country band, performing rocking songs by top country artists that you love. Band members play a host of instruments including guitar, banjo, cajon, and harmonica. All with stellar vocals and harmonies.

July 16-18 and 22-25 – Clifton Park Not So Common Players

The Players return with their annual Summer musical which will be announced at a later date. These performances start at 8 p.m.

August 1 – Moriah Formica

Standout powerhouse singer/songwriter/musician from Season 13 of The Voice. With a rocker soul much older than her years, Moriah’s rich voice will bring out the love of Rock in everyone!

August 8 – In the Valley and Under the Den (A Double Bill)

Two bands comprised of local young artists making amazing music here in the Capital Region!

August 15 – T. S. Ensemble

High energy eight-piece musical group that has been performing for over 35 years! Featuring female and male vocalists, trumpeter, sax, guitar, bass, drums and keyboards. The T. S. Ensemble caters to music from Sinatra to today’s latest dance hits!

Wednesday evening children’s series

July 21 – Seth and the Moody Melix

Join the newest local children’s band for a fun and exciting multi-cultural musical experience designed not only to entertain, but to educate children!

July 28 – Mary Ann Fortune’s Dance Studio

Dancers will range in age from 7-18 and will perform a variety of styles including tap, jazz, musical theater, contemporary, and hip hop.

August 4 – Kids Open Mic Talent Show

This open mic talent show for youth ages 18 and under allows performers to show off their vocal, dancing, musical or comedic skills. For information and to pre-register please contact the Parks & Recreation Office at 518-371-6667.

August 11 – Mr. Mike and the Big Red Box of Magic

The funniest comedy magic show around! Lots of audience participation and fun to go for everyone!