CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh will host a COVID-19 at-home test kit drive-thru event for residents and businesses of the 112th Assembly District. The event will be held on Wednesday, April 27 from 4-6 p.m., at Clifton Common.

Officials said distribution will be limited to five COVID-19 at-home test kits per car with proof of residence required. Currently, the 112th Assembly District is made up of the Towns of Ballston, Charlton, Clifton Park, Galway, Greenfield, Halfmoon, Milton, and Providence in Saratoga County, in addition to Glenville in Schenectady County.

For more details or information about this event or your district, you may contact the local 112th Assembly District Office at (518) 884-8010 or the Albany Office at (518) 455-5772. Residents and businesses can also visit the Assembly District 112 webpage.