MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Mechanicville has announced a snow emergency effective at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 13. Starting at 6 p.m., all vehicles must be parked on the even side of the streets for the first 24 hours.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, all vehicles must be parked on the odd side of the streets for the next 24 hours. This rule does not apply to one-way streets. Residents parked on one-way streets should continue to park in accordance with current regulations. All questions can be directed to the Department of Public Works at (518) 664-7171.