City Council asks for grand jury investigation into Darryl Mount’s death

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs City Council has authorized Mayor Ron Kim to send a letter to the Saratoga County District Attorney asking her to open a grand jury investigation into the death of Darryl Mount, Jr.

Mount, who is biracial, died in 2014 after a police chase in 2013. Police said Mount died after he fell from scaffolding, but leaders of the city’s Black Lives Matter movement have called for an investigation into Mount’s death.

The city’s new public safety commissioner, Jim Montagnino, has said he will take a closer look; however, a grand jury investigation can only be initiated by the county district attorney.