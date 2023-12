GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Come one, come all to the Christmas caroling ride and drive on horseback drive at the Home of the Good Shepard in Gansevoort. The event occurs at 60 Waller Road in Gansevoort on December 9, at 2 p.m.

Carolers can join on horseback or foot and are welcome to come in costumes. Decorations are heavily encouraged, and snacks with hot beverages will be provided.

All rider/horse combos must RSVP. To RSVP, contact Kelsey Reppert at (518) 461-4953.