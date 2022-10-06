SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County History Center (SCHC) has announced the Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival that will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event takes place at The Brookside Museum where attendees can learn the history of Saratoga and its potato chip.

The friendly gathering celebrates potato chips and beer, one of the best combinations. The Saratoga Chips are the feature of the museum’s current exhibit, “In the Saratoga Style: Potato Chips and Their Regional Folklore.” Live music will be provided Greenfield locals, John Kirk and Trish Miller during the event. A campfire, S’mores, silent auction and potato chip trivia will round off the festival.

Attendees at the Brookside Museum

Field Horne, the Saratoga County History Center president, states, “We are thrilled to start the Saratoga Chip and Beer Festival,” “We have a beautiful exhibit that tells the many stories behind the chip, and it’s natural to partner with DeCrescente, which not only distributes local craft beer and Saratoga Chips but is a historic, fourth-generation Saratoga County business.”

The exhibition showcases the vast collection of famed potato chip authority Alan Richer, “The Toga Chip Guy.” There can be no doubt that potato chips were popularized in Saratoga Springs as evidenced by the fact that the original name for all potato chips was Saratoga Chips,” said Richer.

The festival, a benefit for the Saratoga County History Center, is $20 in advance, and $25 on the day of the event, while designated drivers will be $10. SCHC members receive a $5 discount. Snacks and the first beverage are included in the ticket price. Brookside Museum is located at 21 Fairground Avenue, Ballston Spa. More information and tickets can be purchased at the Saratoga County History Center website.