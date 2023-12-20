SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Children’s Museum at Saratoga is keeping its doors open for families over the holiday break. The museum will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and reopen on the 26th.
“School break is a perfect time to bring the little ones to the Children’s Museum,” said Sarah Smith, Executive Director of the Museum. “We’re simply inviting them to play–and the bonus is that they’ll be learning important social and educational skills as they’re doing it.”
The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Families are invited to attend the Winter Wonderland education programs offered daily at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.
The Winter Wonderland programs are free with admission. Additional programs offered throughout the week include:
- Beautiful Snowflakes
- Suited for children of all ages.
- Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Children will learn about snowflakes, including how they form and if they all look the same.
- Winter Sports Day:
- Best suited for children ages 2 and up.
- Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Children are invited to participate in fun art activities and learn about the science of winter sports. The Museum offers multisensory crafts that encourage self-expression and experimentation with different art mediums.
- Storytime
- Best suited for children ages 2 to 5.
- Each Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., museum staff will read a different book allowing your child to create real-world connections as they familiarize themselves with the alphabet, new vocabulary words, and rhymes.
- Science Explorers––Snow Science
- Best suited for children ages 2 and up.
- Thursday at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
- Children will talk about how much they know about snow. Let’s discover some interesting facts about a winter wonderland and do a “snowy” experiment.
- Winter Animals
- Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Children will learn about various animals that live in a wintery climate, like penguins, and what they do. Children will explore these cute and funny birds and enjoy a fun activity.
- Animal Tracks
- Friday at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
- Children can learn more about animal tracks and who makes them. How can you tell? Learn some tips for identifying animal tracks and create some of your own.
- STEAM Scientist
- Best suited for children ages 4 and up.
- Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Children will learn from a Botanist about this science that is all about plants, in the winter. Most plants don’t grow in the snowy winter, but then why do evergreen trees stay green? Join us as we unravel the mystery. At 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., children will learn “Ice is Nice” as they engage in some “Cool” activities using ice to see what exciting facts they can learn.