SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Children’s Museum at Saratoga is keeping its doors open for families over the holiday break. The museum will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and reopen on the 26th.

“School break is a perfect time to bring the little ones to the Children’s Museum,” said Sarah Smith, Executive Director of the Museum. “We’re simply inviting them to play–and the bonus is that they’ll be learning important social and educational skills as they’re doing it.”

The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Families are invited to attend the Winter Wonderland education programs offered daily at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.

The Winter Wonderland programs are free with admission. Additional programs offered throughout the week include:

Beautiful Snowflakes Suited for children of all ages. Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Children will learn about snowflakes, including how they form and if they all look the same.

Winter Sports Day : Best suited for children ages 2 and up. Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Children are invited to participate in fun art activities and learn about the science of winter sports. The Museum offers multisensory crafts that encourage self-expression and experimentation with different art mediums.

: