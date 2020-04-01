Children’s Museum at Saratoga celebrates 30 years with ‘Gala to Go’

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Children’s Museum at Saratoga is celebrating its 30th anniversary!

When the COVID-19 pandemic made the museum consider canceling their anniversary gala, the board decided to make the event virtual, instead.

The “Gala to Go” will take place on Thursday and feature an online auction, an online raffle, and takeout gourmet food crafted by Prime.

According to Executive Director Sarah Smith, the fundraising efforts will help keep the museum running in uncertain times.

Registration is closed for the “Gala to Go,” but it’s not too late to support the museum with a donation online through its website.

LATEST STORIES: