Children write thank you cards for Martin Luther King Jr.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of MLK Day 2020, children participated in a reading and writing event to celebrate the civil rights icon.

The museum teaming up with Coral & Blue Paper Co., a local children’s stationery company founded by Ashley Campbell, to educate elementary aged students about the life and legacy of Dr. King.

After reading about his accomplishments, students wrote their own handwritten cards to thank Dr. King for all that he has done.

In December, NEWS10 spoke to the Saratoga mom about starting her kid-friendly stationery company.