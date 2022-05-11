CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chick-fil-A is officially coming to Clifton Park. The plan was approved during a Planning Board meeting on May 10.

The fast-food restaurant would be located at the former Pier 1 Imports site at 304 Clifton Park Center Road. Chick-fil-A is planning to demolish the current 9,000 square foot building and build a new 5,000 square foot building with outdoor seating and a drive-thru. The project is expected to be completed about six months after the start of construction.

The Town said some procedural steps still need to happen before construction can start. A building permit also needs to be approved for construction.

The new restaurant will be within walking distance of 99 Restaurants, Olive Garden, Mobil, and Starbucks. The only Chick-fil-A currently in the Capital Region is located at the Albany International Airport.